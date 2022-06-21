Cornerback Trae Waynes says he almost joined Eagles this offseason

Veteran NFL CB says he almost joined Eagles this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Veteran NFL cornerback Trae Waynes is unofficially retired but recently revealed that he almost joined the Eagles this offseason.

That seems to make some sense given his connection to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“I actually almost went to Philly, to go back with JG (Jonathan Gannon) and Ant (Anthony Harris) but at that point I was like, ‘I’m ready to be done,’” Waynes said on the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast (h/t NFL Trade Rumors).

“Could I easily keep playing several more years? Yes. But I got a family, I want to be around with my kids more.”

Waynes, 29, was the Vikings’ first-round pick (No. 11) out of Michigan State back in 2015 and played the first few years of his career under Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was an assistant coach in Minnesota back then.

The Eagles spent the early portion of this offseason talking up their stable of young cornerbacks, even intimating that one of them could win a starting job opposite Darius Slay. But, of course, they later signed former Pro Bowler James Bradberry to a one-year deal.

This interest in Waynes was presumably before they brought Bradberry in. If that’s the case, then the Eagles might have lucked out. Bradberry is younger, more accomplished and has been healthier in recent seasons.

Waynes was a full-time starter for a lot of his career in Minnesota but injuries have plagued him in recent years. After signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals in 2020, Waynes missed the full season with a pec injury. He played in just five games in 2021 because of hamstring injuries but managed to suit up for the playoff run, including the Super Bowl.

“I mean [the door is] open but I’m not really exploring anything to be honest with you,” Waynes said. “I mean, like, multiple teams have called but in my head, I’m done.”

The Eagles, meanwhile, will go into the 2022 season with an impressive cornerback trio of Slay, Bradberry and Avonte Maddox. And those young corners they talked up in the early portion of the offseason will all be fighting for reserve roles.

