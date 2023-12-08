Cornerback target announces Clemson in top 5, sets commitment date

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff have been working hard recruiting in the 2024 and 2025 classes, with a 2025 cornerback target announcing the Tigers in his top Thursday.

Terrance “Deuce” Edwards of Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Va.) announced Clemson in his top five with Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville, and Tennessee. He has also set a commitment date of Jan. 12, when Clemson will hope to land the target.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Edwards is the No.27 athlete and No.414 overall player in the 2025 class. He holds 20 offers, though at this point, only five of those matter.

We now wait for his commitment day to see if he will join the Clemson football program.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire