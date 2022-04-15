Cornerback and safety attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft

Associated Press

Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland's quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with the Houston Texans, said the team was not upfront with him. “I feel disrespected 100% because I was told one thing and they completely did another,” Mayfield said in an appearance on the "Ya Never Know” podcast, which was taped last week.