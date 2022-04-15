Cornerback and safety attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft
Check out some of the cornerback and safety attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin says he's worked on the issue most have criticized him for.
When performing a up-or-down exercise of whether any given player is a top-10 quarterback, the total list of top-10 quarterbacks quickly reaches 20. Thus, given that Derek Carr is once again being paid like a top-10 quarterback (unless the Raiders dump him after one year of his new four-year deal), it’s fair to ask whether [more]
On Jan. 17, the Raiders requested interviews with three General Manager candidates before the team announced Mike Mayock was fired from the position. When the Raiders didn’t retain interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Mayock’s future presumably was decided. Mayock had a strong belief the Raiders should promote Bisaccia, previously the special teams coach, to the full-time [more]
One of Clemson's all-time receivers is on the move in the NFL, signing a deal with the Green Bay Packers.
For teams assessing whether to pursue quarterback Baker Mayfield, the challenge becomes understanding the differences between two good seasons (2018 and 2020) and two bad ones (2019 and 2021). It’s a little easier to understand why things went poorly for Mayfield in 2021. His left shoulder was messed up, badly. Yes, it was his own [more]
Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland's quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with the Houston Texans, said the team was not upfront with him. “I feel disrespected 100% because I was told one thing and they completely did another,” Mayfield said in an appearance on the "Ya Never Know” podcast, which was taped last week.
Linebacker might not be a pressing need, but the Cowboys love drafting them, and now there's one who's even faster than Micah Parsons. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Sammy Watkins, an eight-year veteran, had one of his best seasons in 2017 with Matt LaFleur coordinating the Los Angeles Rams' offense.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly is not expected to play in 2022 without signing a contract extension, and the club has yet to make an offer.
The NFL draft's first-round order has been repeatedly reconfigured by a rash of trades. More deals, however, could provide additional twists.
The Packers QB and four-time NFL MVP is excited to get to work with Sammy Watkins, his new wide receiver.
Former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch and All-America linebacker Scooby Wright among some familiar names playing in revamped USFL.
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has not refrained from implying they are willing to listen to any trade offers for the No. 1 pick.
In a podcast interview that debuted on Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called Seattle the “most likely option” or his next destination. This presumes the Seahawks want him. If they do, how will they go about getting him? The Browns are stuck. They owe Mayfield $18.8 million for 2022, fully guaranteed. If they can’t find [more]
Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer believes the Panthers will ultimately end up employing either Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield under center in 2022.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jets trading back into the first round to land Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in his newest mock draft.
Lions fans did not like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft projections for the team and weren't shy about sharing their displeasure
The list of 21 players attending in Las Vegas includes one QB we didn't expect — and left off is one who is staying home.
The Houston Texans give their defensive line firepower and add a mean offensive lineman in Round 1 of the latest Touchdown Wire mock draft.
New information has surfaced regarding Tom Brady's unretirement. In a recent article from The...