Which cornerback should the Raiders target in the 2023 NFL Draft?

One position that the Raiders will be searching for early in the NFL Draft is cornerback. With Rock Ya-Sin expected to hit the free agent market, the Raiders need to add talent and depth to the position. But who would be an ideal fit in Patrick Graham’s defense?

In a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he named a few players that the Raiders must consider selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft. That list included cornerback Tyrique Stevenson from Miami, who had a really strong week at the Senior Bowl.

According to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, he was the best defensive back in Mobile as he was the most consistent corner on the field. Here is what Jeremiah had to say about the senior defensive back:

“Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson is my highest-rated cornerback here in Mobile, and he was really consistent on Tuesday and Wednesday before not participating in practice on Thursday. He can get a little too handsy in coverage at times, but he proved he can run with the all-star wide receivers. He’s a feisty player.”

Stevenson is expected to be a late first or early second-round pick, which is well within the range of the Raiders as they own pick No. 38. If the Raiders decide to use their top pick (No. 7) on offense, Stevenson would be an excellent target in Round 2 for a team that desperately needs cornerback help.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire