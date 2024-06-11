Cornerback PJ Woodland named a potential true freshman star for LSU in 2024

PJ Woodland was far from the most highly regarded player in LSU’s 2024 signing class.

A three-star prospect from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, who ranked outside the top 500 coming out of high school, Woodland seemed like a prime candidate for a redshirt year.

But the early enrollee turned heads in spring ball, and now it seems that he will not only be pushing for playing time on Day 1 but could even make a push for a spot with the first team, based on promising reports out of camp.

CBS Sports broke down the true freshman most likely to make an impact for each top-10 team, and while LSU’s signing class featured a five-star at a major position of need in defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, it’s Woodland that got the nod.

Woodland had a strong spring for the Tigers to the point he’s at least in the mix as a potential starter this fall. Sources have indicated he’s very advanced for a freshman and has quickly put on weight in the strength and conditioning program after arriving at 160 pounds; Top247 Rank : 88 rating, No. 46 CB

Woodland emerging would be huge for an LSU secondary that has a lot of questions and will be relying heavily on freshmen and sophomores for depth. The path to the field is there, and it seems like he’s well on his way to earning the right to play as a true freshman.

