Cornerback named biggest need for Raiders entering 2023 NFL Draft

The Raiders have done a good job at filling their most pressing needs this offseason as they’ve added Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers, and multiple tight ends to the offense. But now it’s the defense that needs attention.

But what position on defense needs the most attention? You can make a case that linebacker is their biggest need after losing Denzel Perryman in free agency. Defensive tackle is also an issue after Andrew Billings left this offseason. But cornerback seems to be the biggest need for this team entering the draft.

In a recent article by ESPN, they named every team’s biggest needs going into the 2023 NFL Draft. Cornerback was one of several positions mentioned as the Raiders could use the No. 7 pick on a defensive back.

“The franchise could pivot to focusing on cornerback, where the team lacks dependable outside options. Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) or Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) are intriguing options inside the top 10, but if the team wants to wait until Day 2, DJ Turner (Michigan) could be a primary target. The offensive line is also another position the team must address.”

The good news is that the Raiders already have one quality cornerback on the roster in Nate Hobbs. But they really need to add another outside cornerback who can match up against No. 1 receivers. That is why Gonzalez makes so much sense given his size and athleticism.

If the Raiders don’t pick a quarterback in Round 1, look for them to take a cornerback at No. 7. Gonzalez seems to be the favorite right now, but don’t rule out Witherspoon or Joey Porter Jr. as potential options.

