Cornerback Nahshon Wright signs rookie deal with Cowboys

Third-round cornerback Nahshon Wright has signed his four-year rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Wright posted a photo of him signing the contract to his instagram page on Tuesday night.

“It’s Official… Blessed beyond measure, none of this would’ve happened it weren’t for family,” Wright wrote in his post.



Wright’s signing leaves the Cowboys with just one unsigned pick in fellow third-round selection Chauncey Gholston. However, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Gholston is expected to sign his rookie deal shortly as well.

Wright and Gholston have remained as the two outstanding unsigned picks in Dallas for over a month since Osa Odighizuwa signed his contact in early June.

Wright appeared in 16 total games over the last two seasons at Oregon State. He recorded 30 total tackles in just six games played last season as part of a truncated Pac-12 season due to the pandemic. For his career, he had 64 tackles, five interceptions, a sack and a forced fumbles for the Beavers.

The Cowboys are the first team to have their full team report to training camp this year with the entire team due in on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers report on Saturday with the rest of the league reporting next Tuesday, July 27.

