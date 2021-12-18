Cornerback Mykael Wright declares for the NFL draft; skips Alamo Bowl

Once a duck always a duck 🦆 Thank you Duck nation ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/1Z7OTNuUM5 — Mykael (@_mykael2) December 18, 2021

Oregon fans might need a program to figure out who is on the field for the Ducks during the Alamo Bowl.

Cornerback Mykael Wright becomes another Duck football player that has declared for the NFL draft and will skip the bowl game.

Wright joins defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and receiver Devon Williams as players who have decided to end their Oregon careers. Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu also announced he’ll forego his senior season for the draft but will travel to San Antonio and play for the Ducks one last time.

The Oregon cornerback ends his career playing in 34 games with 111 tackles, 79 solo and two interceptions. Wright burst onto the scene in his freshman year when he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, including one against USC in the Coliseum.

Wright was a three-time All-Conference honoree and was a Freshman All-American.