Cornerback Kendall Fuller is returning to the Redskins, per report

In January 2018, cornerback Kendall Fuller was dealt from the Redskins to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the trade that Washington received Alex Smith in. Two years later, Fuller is coming back to the nation's capital.

After two seasons with the Chiefs and a Super Bowl ring under his belt, the cornerback has agreed to a contract to return to the Redskins, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. The deal is four years and worth roughly $40 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Fuller, a third-round pick of Washington in 2016, was a fan favorite during his two-season with Washington. He found his role in the slot, where he blossomed. Fuller notched four interceptions with the Redskins in 2017, a team-high.

After being traded to Kansas City, Fuller played both on the outside and in the slot in 2018. This past season, Fuller played almost exclusively in the slot, due to the emergence of Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland on the outside.

Despite playing just about half of Kansas City's defensive snaps in 2019, Fuller still found a way to make an impact. The cornerback showed up when it counted most, intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV in order to seal the victory for the Chiefs.

Heading back to Washington, Fuller should slide right into the slot cornerback position with Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau on the outside. But Fuller's versatility at the position -- the ability to play both on the outside and in the slot -- is perhaps what Washington will benefit from the most, as the team desperately needed to upgrade at cornerback in free agency.

With big-time cornerbacks Byron Jones and James Bradberry signing elsewhere, the Redskins were able to get a quality cornerback in Fuller, something fans should be happy about.

