Cornerback Joshua Eaton enters the transfer portal

The number of Oklahoma transfers has grown to three. Following Theo Wease and Jordan Mukes, cornerback Joshua Eaton will enter the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Eaton, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, played in 10 games over three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, recording six total tackles. In 2022, he played just 20 defensive snaps, all in the UTEP game, before being relegated to special teams work in his other three appearances against Kent State, Iowa State, and Baylor.

BREAKING: Oklahoma CB Joshua Eaton tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal. The 6’1 185 CB from Houston, TX was ranked as a Four-Star recruit in the 2020 Class. He held 33 offers out of high school including Texas, Alabama, and others.https://t.co/kdfNX8aI5n pic.twitter.com/MfM0XtT8yq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2022

The former four-star player ended up buried on the depth chart and was eighth among cornerbacks in snaps played this season. Eaton finished behind Woodi Washington, C.J. Coldon, Jaden Davis, D.J. Graham, Gentry Williams, Kani Walker, and Kendall Dennis in snaps played at the position.

Even with D.J. Graham switching positions and the possibility that Woodi Washington could go to the NFL, it’s unlikely there was a clear path to playing time for the Houston native. Eaton was the No. 27 cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class.

