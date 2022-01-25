Breaking News:

Sean Payton stepping away from Saints; won franchise's only Super Bowl

Cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson picks up late LSU offer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LSU Tigers
    LSU Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

As the 2022 cycle is coming to a close next week, the LSU Tigers are making a late push for a handful of recruits. Recently three-star cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson of Waxahachie, Texas, picked up a late offer from safeties coach Kerry Cooks.

Cornerback is one of the positions that was a priority for the staff. The team added Greg Brooks Jr of Arkansas and Mekhi Garner of ULL through the transfer portal. The team also signed Laterrance Welch in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Davis-Robinson is the latest offer at the position for this class that includes 13 signees.

Currently, Davis-Robinson appears to be down to three schools with Boston College and Oregon also being in the mix. According to his 247Sports profile, Davis-Robinson recently visited Eugene and is set to visit the LSU Tigers on Jan. 28. The staff is also expected to host five-star linebacker Harold Perkins on that date as well.

It will be the final opportunity to make their pitch to the handful of recruits waiting to make their commitment decisions on Feb. 3.

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

97

64

Rivals

ESPN

On3

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Waxahachie, Texas

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

5-11

Weight

175

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 24, 2022

  • Official visit on Jan. 28, 2022

Offers

  • LSU

  • Boston College

  • Oregon

Recruiting Prediction

No prediction for Jaelyn Davis-Robinson

Film

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Recommended Stories