Cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson picks up late LSU offer

As the 2022 cycle is coming to a close next week, the LSU Tigers are making a late push for a handful of recruits. Recently three-star cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson of Waxahachie, Texas, picked up a late offer from safeties coach Kerry Cooks.
Cornerback is one of the positions that was a priority for the staff. The team added Greg Brooks Jr of Arkansas and Mekhi Garner of ULL through the transfer portal. The team also signed Laterrance Welch in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Davis-Robinson is the latest offer at the position for this class that includes 13 signees.
Currently, Davis-Robinson appears to be down to three schools with Boston College and Oregon also being in the mix. According to his 247Sports profile, Davis-Robinson recently visited Eugene and is set to visit the LSU Tigers on Jan. 28. The staff is also expected to host five-star linebacker Harold Perkins on that date as well.
It will be the final opportunity to make their pitch to the handful of recruits waiting to make their commitment decisions on Feb. 3.
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
97
64
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Waxahachie, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-11
Weight
175
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 24, 2022
Official visit on Jan. 28, 2022
Offers
LSU
Boston College
Oregon
Recruiting Prediction
No prediction for Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
Film
#AGTG After talking with @CoachKerryCooks I am blessed to say I have received a scholarship offer from LSU💜💛 #GeauxTigers @CoachBrianKelly @CoachDT_TFB @Tolleson20 @CoachZeno80 @dollatrill98 @FlightSkillz @TrustMyEyesO pic.twitter.com/GuqTmWIjgB
— Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (@jaelyndrobinson) January 25, 2022
