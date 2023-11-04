Cornerback Denzel Burke unavailable for Ohio State football game at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ohio State will be shorthanded in the secondary at Rutgers on Saturday.

Denzel Burke, the Buckeyes’ shutdown cornerback, is unavailable against the Scarlet Knights due to an undisclosed injury.

On the availability report submitted to the Big Ten two hours ahead of kickoff, Burke was among six scholarship players who were listed as out, joining starting safety Lathan Ransom who was carted off following a non-contact injury at Wisconsin a week ago and had not accompanied the team to East Brunswick the previous day.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) lines up during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Burke, who was injured in a win at Purdue on Oct. 14, was held out the following week against Penn State before returning against the Badgers last Saturday.

After struggling as a sophomore, Burke has bounced back this fall and provided Ohio State with strong coverage. He has not allowed a touchdown after giving up three last season.

He was recognized earlier this week as one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive backs.

The Buckeyes are due to reconfigure their starting spots in the secondary without Burke and Ransom.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock started in place of Burke against Penn State, though he can also line up in the slot, filling a nickel safety position that would allow Sonny Styles to take over at the boundary safety spot for Ransom.

When Hancock was at the nickel in the win over the Nittany Lions, freshman Jermaine Mathews Jr. stepped in at corner.

The Buckeyes might not have much issues at Rutgers even with a banged-up secondary as the Scarlet Knights rank 11th in the Big Ten in passing offense, averaging just over 148 yards through the air per game.

Gavin Wimsatt is mobile out of the pocket, but has thrown for only 1,134 yards and seven touchdowns to four interceptions with a 50.3% completion percentage that is the lowest among starters in the conference.

Neither quarterbacks Kyle McCord or Devin Brown or wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has been expected to return, were on the unavailable list.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football cornerback Denzel Burke unavailable at Rutgers