Cornerback Bernard Causey commits to Ole Miss football over Colorado, Mississippi State

OXFORD — In need of some good news on the recruiting trail after losing out to Mississippi State on a trio of in-state prospects on Tuesday, Ole Miss football got exactly that Wednesday with the commitment of Bernard Causey.

The Class of 2024 cornerback out of New Orleans announced his pledge to the Rebels on Twitter. The addition of the three-star prospect moves Ole Miss' 2024 class up to 26th in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Causey is ranked as the No. 926 overall prospect in the cycle, as well as the No. 76 corner and the No. 29 recruit in the state of Louisiana.

Listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds, he plays for John F. Kennedy.

He chose the Rebels over offers from Colorado, Mississippi State, Indiana, Texas Tech, Nebraska and several other schools.

