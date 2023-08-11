Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has stood out in training camp for the Commanders

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste enters his third NFL season for the Washington Commanders in 2023. After an up-and-down rookie season in 2021, when St-Juste missed eight games due to a concussion, he bounced back last season.

Unfortunately, the injury bug bit St-Juste again. The 6-foot-3 St-Juste played inside and outside for the Commanders in 2022, but his play really took off when he moved back exclusively to the outside. St-Juste injured his ankle in a Week 11 win at Houston and missed the next three games.

He returned in Week 16 but didn’t finish the game. He missed the season’s final two games, ending a promising second season.

St-Juste is completely healthy now. And if you’ve followed training camp this summer, he is one of several Washington defenders who have stood out. St-Juste has played the slot and outside. With rookie Emmanuel Forbes and Kendall Fuller primarily on the outside, St-Juste could see plenty of time in the slot this season.

St-Juste was playing with confidence last season, and that confidence has only increased this summer. Head coach Ron Rivera has always been a big fan of St-Juste and recently praised his continued growth.

“Oh, wow,” Rivera said of St-Juste. “A lot of confidence. He’s now in the system for three seasons, and you see him play with confidence. You see how sure he is of his technique. How much stronger he is. He’s a good physical corner for us with good length.”

Rivera is equally as confident with St-Juste playing in the slot as he is on the outside.

“You know, you sometimes guys going into the slot, they’re not as willing,” the head coach said. “They play a little more tight, a little more hesitant, a little more safe. And with Benjamin, man, you see the confidence in which he plays.”

Why does Rivera think St-Juste is playing so confidently now?

“I think experience, age, health,” Rivera said. “Last year, he was struggling, obviously. I think this year, he came in and worked with our strength and conditioning staff. Has worked with our training staff. He’s been working on formulating plans in terms of workout plans, warmup plans, recovery plans, just to keep himself in the best position health-wise to stay on the field, and that’s important.”

St-Juste acknowledged doing the little things in the offseason, such as film study, has made a big difference in his outlook.

With Fuller, St-Juste, Forbes and second-round rookie Quan Martin, the Commanders have a potentially outstanding group of cornerbacks. If St-Juste can remain healthy for an entire season in 2023, he’s the type of cornerback you look to keep around for the long term.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire