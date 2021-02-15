Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, 49ers had 'great connection' at 2021 Senior Bowl

Corner St-Juste, 49ers had 'great connection' at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be looking to bolster the secondary in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, and likely will be looking at a number of options in the first two days of the event.

Benjamin St-Juste, a former Minnesota defensive back, told The Draft Network's Justin Melo that he developed a great connection with several teams during his time at the Senior Bowl, and the 49ers were among the group.

🇨🇦 native & #Minnesota CB Benjamin St. Juste mentioned the #Seahawks, #49ers & #Steelers as teams that he felt he had a great connection with at the @seniorbowl. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 15, 2021

St-Juste played two seasons for the Golden Gophers after transferring from Michigan, and the Quebec, Canada native racked up 11 pass deflections and 59 combined tackles.

At 6-foot-3, St-Juste shows promise as an outside cornerback, and demonstrated that skill set during his time on the field in Mobile in January.

Minnesota DB Benjamin St-Juste with some nice coverage. The late addition to the #SeniorBowl is putting in some serious work this week. pic.twitter.com/EA9N2mk1lM — Vinnie Calderone (@CenzoNFL) January 28, 2021

#Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is veryyy physical. His recovery speed and agility are two major strengths. He also has an 80-inch wingspan.



St-Juste stops on a dime, flips his hips and changes direction quickly. Then, he uses his length to create breakups. pic.twitter.com/3bXE25unPU — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) January 27, 2021

A 6-foot-8 wingspan should allow him to make more plays against taller and quicker receivers than many of his peers in this year's class.

St-Juste is ranked as the No. 99 overall player in the class by The Draft Network.

The 49ers have a number of cornerbacks with expiring contracts, and although there are a number of talented defensive backs available in the first few rounds of April's draft, St-Juste could be a diamond in the rough for whatever team elects to give him a chance.

