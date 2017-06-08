Corner Shuffle Up: Waiting for Matt Carpenter

Here are your corner prices. We’re taking our best swing at 5×5 value from this point forward. No debating the hurt. Catcher-tagged players not included (they were priced here). Commentary added while you sleep.
[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now]
Any time you’re ready, Machado.
Remember the golden rule, no one loses or gains fantasy value just because they’re on your roster. And if you’re going to disagree and throw a tantrum, have a reason. This game is about disagreement to begin with, the difference of opinion.
$38 Paul Goldschmidt
$31 Joey Votto
$30 Nolan Arenado
$30 Kris Bryant
$30 Josh Donaldson
$27 Ryan Zimmerman
$26 Miguel Sano
$25 Daniel Murphy
$24 Manny Machado
$23 Anthony Rizzo
$22 Jose Abreu
$21 Miguel Cabrera
$20 Anthony Rendon
$20 Jake Lamb
$19 Justin Smoak
$19 Mark Reynolds
$19 Eduardo Nunez
$18 Hanley Ramirez
$18 Ian Desmond
$17 Wil Myers
$17 Matt Carpenter
$17 Cody Bellinger
$17 Kyle Seager
$16 Yonder Alonso
$16 Matt Holliday
$16 Jedd Gyorko
$16 Edwin Encarnacion
$16 Eric Thames
$16 Jose Ramirez
$15 *Justin Bour
$15 Chris Davis
$14 Javier Baez
$14 Travis Shaw
$14 Mike Moustakas
$14 Jonathan Villar
$14 Ryon Healy
$14 Marwin Gonzalez
$13 Eric Hosmer
$13 Albert Pujols
$12 Logan Morrison
$12 Tommy Joseph
$12 Jay Bruce
$12 Evan Longoria
$12 Lucas Duda
$11 Hernan Perez
$11 *Adrian Beltre
$11 Eugenio Suarez
$10 Joey Gallo
$10 Josh Harrison
$10 Kendrys Morales
$10 Carlos Santana
$10 Brandon Belt
$10 Matt Adams
$10 *Justin Turner
$9 Danny Valencia
$9 Josh Bell
$9 *Freddie Freeman
$9 Todd Frazier
$9 Tim Beckham
$9 Ryan Schimpf
$9 Mitch Moreland
$9 Victor Martinez
$8 Alex Bregman
$6 Chris Taylor
$6 Joe Mauer
$6 Nick Castellanos
$5 Matt Davidson
$5 Yulieski Gurriel
$5 Maikel Franco
$5 Logan Forsythe
$4 Adrian Gonzalez
$4 Howie Kendrick
$4 C.J. Cron
$3 Wilmer Flores
$3 Jesus Aguilar
$3 Brandon Drury
$2 Chris Carter
$2 *Gerardo Parra
$2 Chase Utley
$2 *Mike Napoli
$2 Yunel Escobar
$2 Yangervis Solarte
$2 Cory Spangenberg
$2 *Brad Miller
$1 Adonis Garcia
$1 Jose Reyes
$1 Brandon Moss
$1 Eduardo Escobar
$1 David Freese
$1 Jorge Polanco
$1 Chase Headley
$1 *Greg Bird
$0 Adam Lind
$0 Taylor Motter
$0 Trevor Plouffe
$0 Pablo Sandoval
Related:
1.7k