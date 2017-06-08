Corner Shuffle Up: Waiting for Matt Carpenter

Here are your corner prices. We’re taking our best swing at 5×5 value from this point forward. No debating the hurt. Catcher-tagged players not included (they were priced here). Commentary added while you sleep.

[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now]

Any time you’re ready, Machado.

Remember the golden rule, no one loses or gains fantasy value just because they’re on your roster. And if you’re going to disagree and throw a tantrum, have a reason. This game is about disagreement to begin with, the difference of opinion.

$38 Paul Goldschmidt

$31 Joey Votto

$30 Nolan Arenado

$30 Kris Bryant

$30 Josh Donaldson

$27 Ryan Zimmerman

$26 Miguel Sano

$25 Daniel Murphy

$24 Manny Machado

$23 Anthony Rizzo

$22 Jose Abreu

$21 Miguel Cabrera

$20 Anthony Rendon

$20 Jake Lamb

$19 Justin Smoak

$19 Mark Reynolds

$19 Eduardo Nunez

$18 Hanley Ramirez

$18 Ian Desmond

$17 Wil Myers

$17 Matt Carpenter

$17 Cody Bellinger

$17 Kyle Seager

$16 Yonder Alonso

$16 Matt Holliday

$16 Jedd Gyorko

$16 Edwin Encarnacion

$16 Eric Thames

$16 Jose Ramirez

$15 *Justin Bour

$15 Chris Davis

$14 Javier Baez

$14 Travis Shaw

$14 Mike Moustakas

$14 Jonathan Villar

$14 Ryon Healy

$14 Marwin Gonzalez

$13 Eric Hosmer

$13 Albert Pujols

$12 Logan Morrison

$12 Tommy Joseph

$12 Jay Bruce

$12 Evan Longoria

$12 Lucas Duda

$11 Hernan Perez

$11 *Adrian Beltre

$11 Eugenio Suarez

$10 Joey Gallo

$10 Josh Harrison

$10 Kendrys Morales

$10 Carlos Santana

$10 Brandon Belt

$10 Matt Adams

$10 *Justin Turner

$9 Danny Valencia

$9 Josh Bell

$9 *Freddie Freeman

$9 Todd Frazier

$9 Tim Beckham

$9 Ryan Schimpf

$9 Mitch Moreland

$9 Victor Martinez

$8 Alex Bregman

$6 Chris Taylor

$6 Joe Mauer

$6 Nick Castellanos

$5 Matt Davidson

$5 Yulieski Gurriel

$5 Maikel Franco

$5 Logan Forsythe

$4 Adrian Gonzalez

$4 Howie Kendrick

$4 C.J. Cron

$3 Wilmer Flores

$3 Jesus Aguilar

$3 Brandon Drury

$2 Chris Carter

$2 *Gerardo Parra

$2 Chase Utley

$2 *Mike Napoli

$2 Yunel Escobar

$2 Yangervis Solarte

$2 Cory Spangenberg

$2 *Brad Miller

$1 Adonis Garcia

$1 Jose Reyes

$1 Brandon Moss

$1 Eduardo Escobar

$1 David Freese

$1 Jorge Polanco

$1 Chase Headley

$1 *Greg Bird

$0 Adam Lind

$0 Taylor Motter

$0 Trevor Plouffe

$0 Pablo Sandoval

Related:

