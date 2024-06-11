Cornell’s Izzy Daniel drafted to PWHL Toronto

SAINT PAUL, M.N. (WETM) – Cornell’s Izzy Daniel will play professional women’s hockey.

Cornell women’s hockey standout, Izzy Daniel was selected by the PWHL Toronto franchise, on Monday. Daniel will head to Toronto next season after being selected, as the 18th pick (Round 3) of the 2024 PWHL Draft. Back in March, the standout forward capped of one of the greatest career’s in Big Red program history.

Over 5 seasons (4 playing) with Cornell, Daniel earned the 1st Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in Cornell’s history. In addition, the Minnesota native earned 1st team AHCA All-American, as well as the Player of the Year awards in the ECAC and Ivy League.

Daniel finished 3rd in program history with 107 career assists and broke the single-season school record (38) in 2023-24. The new PWHL Draft choice’s 158 career points places her 5th in program history, while her 51 goals inks her in at 9th. With Daniel in Cornell red and white, the Big Red won 2 Ivy League titles and 2 ECAC regular season crowns, while appearing 3 times in the NCAA Tournament.

After being selected in her home state, the Cornell standout becomes the 8th player drafted to the PWHL from the Big Red program. Daniel will join Cornellians; Brianne Jenner (Ottawa), Kristin O’Neill (Montreal), Jillian Saulnier (New York), Micah Zandee-Hart (New York), Jaime Bourbonnais, (New York), Marlene Boissonnault (Montreal), and Lauriane Rougeau (Toronto).

The PWHL will enter it’s 2nd season in 2024-25. PWHL Minnesota earned the 1st ever Walter Cup Championship over PWHL Boston, capping off the league inaugural season.

