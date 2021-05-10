Cornelius Lucas is not happy that Washington is still looking at left tackles

Peter Hailey
·2 min read
WFT's Cornelius Lucas is upset that team is still looking at LTs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team hosted free agent left tackle Charles Leno on Monday, about a week after the club drafted Sam Cosmi in the second round to bolster the position as well.

The guy who last started at that spot on the offensive line, meanwhile, is less than thrilled with those developments.

On Monday, Cornelius Lucas sent out this tweet in response to an Ian Rapoport post regarding Leno's visit:

After Week 1 starter Geron Christian succumbed to an injury in October, Lucas took over as Washington's primary blindside blocker the rest of the way. By all accounts, he held his own there, too, and appeared to be the favorite to start again in 2021 — until a handful of days ago.

Cosmi, the 51st overall selection, already represents one threat to Lucas' gig, and if Washington signs Leno, then Lucas' chances of receiving first-string duties diminish significantly.

By the way, it's worth mentioning that Leno and Lucas were teammates in Chicago in 2019.

Head coach Ron Rivera is obsessed with finding competition for every player on his roster, and he's well on his way to introducing plenty of it to Lucas. The veteran's tweet shows that he's not happy about it, but Rivera's approach is the best way to ensure that Washington's rebuild continues on the promising path its currently on.

As for Lucas, well, there's a very simple cure for his current frustration: Dominate the next few months and earn his place back.

