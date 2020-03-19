Cornelius Lucas heads to Washington leaving Bears thin at tackle

The Bears will most likely have to look outside the organization for depth at tackle for 2020. Ian Rapoport reports that Cornelius Lucas - who filled in at right tackle when Bobby Massie got hurt last season

- is headed to Washington.





The #Redskins are signing OT Cornelius Lucas on a 2-years, $5.3M deal, source said. Added depth on the offensive line. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020





While starters Massie and Charles Leno Jr. are still under contract, Lucas' departure leaves only Alex Bars (12 career snaps, and they were at guard) and Dino Boyd (0 career snaps) as reserve tackles.

While we can't really tell how Ryan Pace plans to address the position, one option is to add a rookie through the draft. With the Bears addressing tight end and quarterback by signing Jimmy Graham and trading for Nick Foles, they may use one of their second round picks to shore up the offensive line.

There are certainly intriguing free agent options still on the board, too, and it may make sense to add another veteran to the room.



While we don't know who the Bears will end up with yet, it does seem likely that they'll bring in another tackle to compete with Bars and Boyd.









