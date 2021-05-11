Cornelius Lucas had the perfect response to Ian Rapoport about Washington’s OL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Washington Football Team selected Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft with designs on him being the left tackle of the future.

Almost one week after the draft, former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Charles Leno was set to visit Washington.

Last year’s left tackle, Cornelius Lucas, wasn’t too happy with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network after his tweet reminding everyone of Leno’s Monday visit.

Rapoport tweeted the following:

Reminder: The Washington Football Team visits with former #Bears OT and FA Charles Leno today, a potential way to fill a big hole on the left side of the line. WFT drafted Samuel Cosmi in the second round, but Leno signing would allow him to sit and learn.

Leno had a strong reply for Rapoport.

Washington fans on Twitter had very different reactions. First, you had some who felt Lucas was out of line as he was just an average starter in 2020. Then, you had the others who felt Lucas was disrespected, and he was right in his response to Rapoport.

I agree with Lucas. Washington did not have a “big hole” on the left side, as Rapoport suggested. Yes, Washington needed to add a young left tackle in the draft or a sturdy veteran to compete with Lucas in 2021, but suggesting Lucas was terrible last season is flat-out wrong.

While Pro Football Focus is not the ultimate guide in offensive line play, the site did grade Lucas with an 83.1 in pass protection and 78.2 overall. Lucas didn’t overwhelm anyone, but he certainly proved he could be more than just a swing tackle.

Regardless of whether Washington signs Leno or not, Lucas absolutely deserves the opportunity to compete for the starting position this summer in training camp.

And kudos to Lucas for standing up for himself.

Recommended Stories

  • Scott Turner: Curtis Samuel just scratching the surface of what he can do

    Washington came into the offseason with a goal of upgrading the receiving corps around Terry McLaurin and they made three moves in that direction over the last couple of months. They signed Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries as free agents before selecting Dyami Brown in the third round of the draft. Samuel is set for [more]

  • Under Center Podcast: Could the 2021 Bears draft class be the greatest in Bears history?

    We know you were triggered by the headline, but just hear us out: is it possible Ryan "Hide behind the door" Pace just drafted one of, if not the, greatest draft classes in Bears franchise history?

  • Republican says party leader dismissed his warnings of Capitol violence

    Adam Kinzinger says he told Kevin McCarthy ‘his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence ’US politics – live coverage Police hold back a mob gathering outside the US Capitol in Washington DC on 6 January. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images The Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Monday he warned the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, about potential violence at the US Capitol on 6 January, but McCarthy dismissed his concerns. “A few days before Jan 6 , our GOP members had a conference call,” Kinzinger said on Twitter. “I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with ‘OK Adam, operator next question.’ And we got violence.” Five people died amid and after scenes of chaos at the Capitol, as supporters told by Donald Trump to “fight like hell” in his attempt to overturn his election defeat broke into the building, in some cases allegedly looking for lawmakers to kill. On Monday, Kinzinger also said he had considered trying to force a vote of no-confidence in McCarthy after the insurrection. “I don’t consider him to be speaking on behalf of the Republican party any more,” Kinzinger told Bloomberg News, adding: “I actually thought the person that should have their leadership challenged was Kevin McCarthy after 6 January because that’s why this all happened.” Kinzinger said he abandoned such plans to keep the focus on the impeachment vote against Trump which followed the insurrection. Ten House Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach Trump for inciting the riot but only seven Republican senators followed, too few to return a guilty verdict. Liz is the one playing defense, for what? Telling the truth and not ransacking the Capitol on 6 January? Adam Kinzinger McCarthy did not immediately comment. Kinzinger has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump and others peddling the “big lie” that there was widespread fraud in the presidential election. But like most of his party McCarthy has sided with a former president whose grip on the party seems set to strengthen this week with the ejection from leadership of Liz Cheney, a Wyoming conservative who has also spoken against him. Kinzinger has been one of Cheney’s few Republican defenders in Congress. Speaking to Bloomberg, he said: “Liz is the one playing defense, for what? What’s she playing defense for? Telling the truth and not ransacking the Capitol on 6 January? “If you think about it from the forest, it’s ludicrous that she’s having to defend herself. That’s insane, but that’s where we are.” Speaking to CBS News on Sunday, Kinzinger said his party was “going to get rid of Liz Cheney because they’d much rather pretend that the conspiracy is either real or not confront it than to actually confront it and maybe have to take the temporary licks to save this party and the long-term [future] of this country”. McCarthy told Fox Business he was endorsing the New York representative Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney in “a position in leadership. As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs as a messenger going forward.” Trump weighed in on Monday, issuing a statement in which he said: “The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik.” The “warmonger” jibe was in part aimed at Cheney’s father, the former vice-president Dick Cheney, one of the architects of the Iraq war. “We need someone in leadership who has experience flipping districts from blue to red as we approach the important 2022 midterms,” Trump added, “and that’s Elise! She knows how to win, which is what we need!” Trump formally endorsed Stefanik last week. In congressional votes to recognize electoral college results, held in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot, Stefanik objected to results from Pennsylvania. She did not object to results from Arizona, as many other Republicans did. Before the votes, she indicated plans to object to results in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. No senator supported challenges to results from those states, however, so none were mounted. Cheney is set to be replaced in a closed vote on Wednesday. On Sunday, Kinzinger also compared the trajectory of his party to the sinking of the Titanic, saying leaders were not acting responsibly. “We’re like in the middle of this slow sink,” he said. “We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it’s fine, and meanwhile as I’ve said, Donald Trump is running around trying to find women’s clothing to get on the first lifeboat. “I think there’s a few of us saying, ‘Guys, this is not good, not just for the future of the party, but this is not good for the future of this country.’” On Monday a new report warned that many lawmakers are receiving threats and worry for their safety after the Capitol was so easily breached by extremist Trump supporters. The Capitol police force was hobbled by inadequateintelligence gathering ahead of time, according to the inspector general, Michael Bolton. The House is holding hearings this week on what went wrong duringthe insurrection, as lawmakers contemplate overhauling congressional security. The Capitol police said that there has been a 107% increase in threatsagainst members of Congress this year compared to 2020 and “providedthe unique threat environment we currently live in, the department isconfident the number of cases will continue to increase”.

  • Panthers invited undrafted QB Kevin Thomson to try out at rookie minicamp

    The Panthers invited undrafted quarterback Kevin Thomson to try out at this week's rookie minicamp, according to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

  • NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

    Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

  • Near perfect attendance at initial rookie minicamps

    Roughly 10 percent of the league had rookie minicamps this weekend. Roughly 100 percent of the rookies showed up. Attendance of draft picks, undrafted free agents, and other eligible players were near perfect for the Jets, Raiders, and Colts, the three teams that held rookie minicamps the first weekend after the draft. None of the [more]

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC, Bellator, PFL: ‘Rumble’ return, Cerrone’s skid, ‘MVP’ hate

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ESPN 24, Bellator 258 and 2021 PFL 3.

  • Have the Steelers finally found Heath Miller’s replacement?

    The Steelers may have finally found someone to fill the 6-5 void left by legendary tight end Heath Miller.

  • Peter Laviolette updates Capitals' injuries with Stanley Cup Playoffs approaching

    There are lots of question marks in the Caps' lineup right now, but not many answers as the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.

  • NFL removes “Rodgers vs Mahomes” from schedule release commercial

    During the 2021 draft, the NFL ran a commercial for the May 12 schedule release. The 30-second spot hyped “Rodgers vs Mahomes” as one of the games to be played in the first-ever 17-game season. With the schedule release three days away, there’s a new version of the commercial. And “Rodgers vs Mahomes” is gone. [more]

  • Capitals to play Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

    The Capitals and Bruins will meet in the first round of the playoffs making their regular-season finale on Tuesday a playoff preview.

  • San Francisco Fed President: ‘The labor market’s in a state of flux’

    San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung to discuss labor market recovery, outlook on inflation, and financial stability risks.

  • Kent Bazemore takes jab at Bradley Beal over Steph Curry, scoring race

    Warriors guard Kent Bazemore, marveling at Steph Curry's scoring, took a good-natured jab at Bradley Beal, who is chasing Curry for the NBA scoring crown.

  • Triple Take: What’s the best non-title fight at UFC 262?

    We asked this week's MMA Junkie "Triple Take" panel to weigh in on the best UFC 262 fight outside Oliveira vs. Chandler in the headliner.

  • What to know about Packers’ pair of tryout quarterbacks

    A quick breakdown of the two QBs expected to run the Packers rookie minicamp this weekend.

  • Atlanta Dream to have all-Black, all-female broadcast team this season

    LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson will make up the Dreams' first all-Black, all-female broadcast team.

  • The New Moon in Taurus Means It's Time to Relax—and Then Plan Your Next Vacation

    You deserve it!

  • Cornelius Lucas is not happy that Washington is still looking at left tackles

    This tweet from Cornelius Lucas shows his frustration that Washington is still evaluating its left tackle situation.

  • Nightengale's Notebook: How Albert Pujols' final hours with Angels turned ugly

    Star players rarely go out gracefully, but the future Hall of Famer's departure from Anaheim was especially uncomfortable.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?