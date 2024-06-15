CornBelters break away from Mill Rats late to secure victory

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The visiting Normal CornBelters tallied nine runs over the final three innings to break away and secure a 14-7 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The teams split a brief two-game series.

Johnstown (8-7) trimmed the deficit down to 5-4 after the fifth inning.

However, Normal (8-8) grew its lead with four runs in the seventh and five more in the ninth to prevail.

Landen Johnson and Christopher Suchoski each supplied three hits for Normal. Suchoski drove in two runs. William Flanigan, Danny Infante and Austin Wiegand contributed two knocks apiece. The CornBelters received doubles each from Flanigan, Will Jesske and Chase Mason.

Peyton Starr led Johnstown with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate, which included a double, a home run and two RBIs. Dom Krupinski and Joey Perry each produced three hits. Wesley Parker and Connor Roche each supplied two knocks. Perry and Roche both doubled, while Krupinski tripled.

Seven Mill Rats pitchers combined to allow 14 hits, 14 runs (nine earned) and nine walks over nine innings.

Normal went ahead on Suchoski’s RBI single in the second.

Johnstown scored on a passed ball in the bottom half.

In the third, Normal went ahead again thanks to two RBI groundouts and a run-scoring single from Flanigan.

Starr homered in the third.

In the fourth, Starr provided an RBI double.

A Normal sacrifice fly in the fifth pushed its lead to 5-3.

Johnstown tallied a run on an error in the fifth to pull within 5-4.

In the seventh, Normal scored on an RBI groundout, an error, a balk and a wild pitch.

Colton Ayres’ RBI single provided Johnstown’s run in the seventh. Perry added a run-scoring base hit in the eighth.

In the ninth, Normal scored on two RBI singles, a run-scoring groundout, a passed ball and an error.

Parker’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth set the final.

Johnstown hosts Chillicothe at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday for a doubleheader.

The Mill Rats entertain Thrillville at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.