It’s corn! NASCAR gearing up for Iowa Corn 350 cup race

NEWTON, Iowa (KSNW) – The Iowa Speedway is gearing up for its first-ever NASCAR Cup Race series. While the drivers rely heavily on their teams, cars, pit crew, and skills, there is an important ingredient to make race day happen. And that’s Iowa corn.

When you think of Iowa, you think of corn. Iowa leads the nation in corn production, but a lot of people would be surprised to learn just how vital the crop is here for race weekend.

Of course, you think about the gas that powers the cars, but Iowa Corn has been working with NASCAR since 2011 and even helped NASCAR introduce ethanol into their fuel. So, for drivers and fans alike, corn plays in almost every aspect of the race day and space.

“What we get to do is not only talk about the ethanol, but we get to talk about the other 4,000 products that are – that corn is in. It’s in the tires. We actually use corn starch is – in the tires. So when they’re burning through those tires, it’s corn. They’re burning through even in the tires, it’s in the fuel,” said Craig Floss, CEO of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. “And of course, as fans, it’s everywhere. It’s in your hot dogs, your hamburgers, the cheese, everything that you’re eating here at the speedway, there’s corn in it.”

So aside from the fuel, tires and delicious food, Iowa Corn is also the official sponsor of the Iowa Corn 350 cup race that’s happening here this Sunday.

As Iowans like to say, wherever you are, there’s an Iowa connection. Obviously, that could not be more true for NASCAR fans across the country, but it means the most to the thousands of Iowa corn growers in the state.

