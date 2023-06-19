Cormani McClain makes list of top freshmen who could make an instant impact in 2023
The college football season is still a couple of months away and everybody is waiting to see just how this Deion Sanders experiment plays out with the Colorado Buffaloes.
From a general Pac-12 perspective, the conference is set for a strong year with arguably the best group of quarterbacks in the country. The Buffs have worked wonders on the recruiting front and in the transfer portal, and only time will tell if hiring Coach Prime translates to success on the field.
247Sports compiled a list of freshmen who could make an instant impact in 2023, and a few Pac-12 players made this list, including a five-star CB at Colorado:
QB DANTE MOORE, UCLA
Here’s another flip: Dante Moore was set for Oregon but will now play for UCLA. He could be the starter in 2023, but Kent State transfer Colin Schlee also has a case to be made.
WR ZACHARIAH BRANCH, USC
The Trojans have some talented wide receivers again, and five-star player Zachariah Branch should be a favorite option for Caleb Williams.
CB CORMANI MCCLAIN, COLORADO
Cormani McClain was all set to go play for Miami but reversed course and decided to come to Boulder. He should see a ton of work in the secondary, and it will be interesting to see how he performs against the dynamic WRs in the Pac-12.
TE DUCE ROBINSON, USC
USC won the Duce Robinson Sweepstakes, and the talented tight end will see a ton of work in a loaded offense.
OL KADYN PROCTOR, ALABAMA
Bryce Young left for the NFL, but the Crimson Tide got more protection for whoever their next quarterback is. Proctor was originally committed to Iowa before deciding to come to Tuscaloosa.
DL PETER WOODS, CLEMSON
Peter Woods flashed his skills in the spring game, and he will be a monster for the Tigers for years to come.
EDGE KEON KEELEY, ALABAMA
The five-star EDGE was once committed to Notre Dame before coming to Alabama as well, as did OC Tommy Rees and others. Furthermore, he will wear No. 31, which was last worn by superstar Will Anderson Jr.
SAFETY CALEB DOWNS, ALABAMA
The five-star player is facing a lot of competition in the loaded Crimson Tide secondary, but he comes in as the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.
LB ANTHONY HILL, TEXAS
Anthony Hill is another five-star player, and he should have an immediate impact after being labeled as the best LB prospect to come to town in nearly a decade, per Joey Hickey of Longhorns Wire:
Anthony Hill is the best linebacker prospect to come to Austin since Jefferson joined Charlie Strong in 2015. He could make that kind of impact and more in a defensive system that is developing linebacker Jaylan Ford to his potential.