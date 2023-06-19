Cormani McClain makes list of top freshmen who could make an instant impact in 2023

The college football season is still a couple of months away and everybody is waiting to see just how this Deion Sanders experiment plays out with the Colorado Buffaloes.

From a general Pac-12 perspective, the conference is set for a strong year with arguably the best group of quarterbacks in the country. The Buffs have worked wonders on the recruiting front and in the transfer portal, and only time will tell if hiring Coach Prime translates to success on the field.

247Sports compiled a list of freshmen who could make an instant impact in 2023, and a few Pac-12 players made this list, including a five-star CB at Colorado:

QB DANTE MOORE, UCLA

Here’s another flip: Dante Moore was set for Oregon but will now play for UCLA. He could be the starter in 2023, but Kent State transfer Colin Schlee also has a case to be made.

WR ZACHARIAH BRANCH, USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a pass against defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans have some talented wide receivers again, and five-star player Zachariah Branch should be a favorite option for Caleb Williams.

CB CORMANI MCCLAIN, COLORADO

Cormani McClain was all set to go play for Miami but reversed course and decided to come to Boulder. He should see a ton of work in the secondary, and it will be interesting to see how he performs against the dynamic WRs in the Pac-12.

TE DUCE ROBINSON, USC

USC won the Duce Robinson Sweepstakes, and the talented tight end will see a ton of work in a loaded offense.

OL KADYN PROCTOR, ALABAMA

Bryce Young left for the NFL, but the Crimson Tide got more protection for whoever their next quarterback is. Proctor was originally committed to Iowa before deciding to come to Tuscaloosa.

DL PETER WOODS, CLEMSON

Peter Woods flashed his skills in the spring game, and he will be a monster for the Tigers for years to come.

EDGE KEON KEELEY, ALABAMA

Berkeley Prep edge rusher Keon Keeley attends the Ohio State, Wisconsin game.

The five-star EDGE was once committed to Notre Dame before coming to Alabama as well, as did OC Tommy Rees and others. Furthermore, he will wear No. 31, which was last worn by superstar Will Anderson Jr.

SAFETY CALEB DOWNS, ALABAMA

The five-star player is facing a lot of competition in the loaded Crimson Tide secondary, but he comes in as the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.

LB ANTHONY HILL, TEXAS

Apr 15, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) rushes quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half of the Texas Spring Game at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Hill is another five-star player, and he should have an immediate impact after being labeled as the best LB prospect to come to town in nearly a decade, per Joey Hickey of Longhorns Wire:

Anthony Hill is the best linebacker prospect to come to Austin since Jefferson joined Charlie Strong in 2015. He could make that kind of impact and more in a defensive system that is developing linebacker Jaylan Ford to his potential.

