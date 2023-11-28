Cormac Ryan’s status for Wednesday vs. Tennessee still ‘uncertain’

The North Carolina Tar Heels are getting set to host Tennessee on Wednesday night in the first ACC/SEC challenge and it will be a battle of top 25 teams in the Dean Dome.

North Carolina is coming off a trip to the Bahamas where they went 2-1 with the lone loss coming to Villanova. They ended the trip on Friday with a win over a ranked Arkansas team, saving themselves from going 1-2.

Meanwhile, Tennessee went 1-2 in Hawai’i losing to both Purdue and Kansas, two top 3 teams going into the event.

But for the Tar Heels, they lost more than one game in the event. Guard Cormac Ryan was hurt at the end of the Villanova loss and missed the game against Arkansas.

As for his status against Tennessee, it’s currently ‘uncertain’ according to Hubert Davis. The head coach was asked about Ryan in his presser on Tuesday and it sounds like he’s getting better but his status is up in the air.

UNC coach Hubert Davis says guard Cormac Ryan (ankle) is “getting better each day.” Still uncertain on Ryan’s availability for Tennessee on Wednesday night, though. Ryan will try to practice today, Davis says. — Adam Smith (@adam_smith_IC) November 28, 2023

Ryan has been a starter for North Carolina so far this season and after struggling shooting, he found his three-point shot in the Bahamas against Northern Iowa.

Missing Ryan would be tough for the Tar Heels, especially shooting-wise against a good opponent.

