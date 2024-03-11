Cormac Ryan earns ACC Player of Week honors

North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan put on a show in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, helping the Tar Heels take down Duke 84-79 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title outright.

And a few days later, he’s being recognized for his play.

Ryan earned his first ACC Player of the Week honor of the year for his performance in two games this past week. The guard averaged 22.5 points per game in the wins over Duke and Notre Dame. That included averaging four three-pointers made per game in the two showings.

In the win over Duke, Ryan went 8-for-12 from the floor, 6-for-8 from three and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. The 31 points was the most by a UNC player against Duke since Antawn Jamison scored 35.

Pitt guard Carlton Carrington was named the ACC Rookie of the Week. It’s the fourth time Carrington earned the honors.

