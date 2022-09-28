Corliss Waitman is the AFC special teams player of the week

When your offense isn’t good, it’s hard to win games without a good defense and strong special teams play.

The Broncos offense has been unsightly, but they are 2-1 after beating the 49ers in Week Three and their other two units have done the heavy lifting in those wins. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb has declared the defense the best in the league and the NFL recognized the work of punter Corliss Waitman on Wednesday.

Waitman punted 10 times in the 11-10 win over the Niners and averaged 47.6 yards per kick. Six of those punts left the 49ers with the ball inside their own 20-yard-line, including one which set up a safety when 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone while dropping back for a pass.

Waitman was named the AFC special teams player of the week as a result of his play. It’s the first time he’s received that recognition and he’s the first Broncos punter to receive it since Todd Sauerbrun in 2005.

