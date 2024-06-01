Cork edge Donegal in thrilling All-Ireland contest

Donegal defender is tackled by Cork's Matty Taylor in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC encounter [Inpho]

Two goals in as many minutes at the start of the second half helped Cork to upset Donegal and clinch a 3-9 to 0-16 win in a dramatic All-Ireland SFC group game at a sunny Páirc Uí Rinn.

It handed Jim McGuinness’ side their first defeat of the season in either league or championship.

Cork led by five points with 20 minutes to go following those goals, but Donegal chipped away and drew level late on.

However, Steven Sherlock and Colm O’Callaghan pointed in stoppage time to earn Cork the win.

Cork first hit the net on 19 minutes when they turned Donegal over and there were no defenders separating Matty Taylor and Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton.

Taylor carried the ball 80 metres and finished emphatically, firing past Patton to give the Rebel County the lead.

Chris Óg Jones added to his side’s advantage to give Cork a three-point advantage, but Donegal finished the first half the stronger of the sides, outscoring their opponents 0-6 to 0-1 with scores via Ciaran Moore (two), Paddy McBrearty (two), Niall O’Donnell and Oisin Gallen, to lead by two points at the short whistle.

That lead quickly evaporated as Sean Powter and Rory Maguire fired in two goals in quick succession to stun Donegal in the opening minutes of the second half.

Cork’s lead grew to five points, but veterans McBrearty – who finished with 0-7 on his 150th inter-county appearance – and Ryan McHugh steadied the ship, before scores from Gallen, Caolan McGonagle and Aaron Doherty had the game level at the death.

However, it was to be Cork’s day, and they composed themselves and grabbed the all-important points through Sherlock and O’Callaghan to hold on for a dramatic win.