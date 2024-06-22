Cork beat Dublin to reach hurling semi-finals

Cork reached the All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals by overcoming Dublin 0-26 to 0-21 in a disappointing contest at Semple Stadium.

Dublin led on four occasions in the opening 12 minutes but paid for a series of bad wides as Cork moved into a 0-15 to 0-10 advantage by half-time.

As Patrick Horgan and Declan Dalton continued to do much of Cork's scoring, they extended their advantage to 0-19 to 0-10 and while Paddy Doyle's introduction improved the struggling Dublin attack, the Rebels were never in any real danger of being caught even though the margin was trimmed to five by the finish.

Ronan Hayes did have a late goal chance which would have cut Cork's lead to three but the shot fizzed wide and with it went Dublin's remaining slim hopes.

Dublin free-taker Donal Burke had a day to forget as he missed a number of chances from placed balls and play.

In contract, Cork free-taker Horgan finished with 0-10 although his manager Pat Ryan will know the Rebels will need to lift their game considerably to challenge five-in-a-row seeking Limerick or Kilkenny in the semi-finals.

Clare and Wexford meet in Saturday's second quarter-final at the Thurles venue.