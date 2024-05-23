Corinth's Moore, Ripley's Long voted Athletes of the Week

Corinth’s Addyson Moore and Ripley’s Ty Long have been voted Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.

Moore, a sophomore catcher, had a huge series at the plate in the Warriors’ sweep of East Central in the Class 5A softball finals. Over the two games, she went 5 for 7 with three home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Moore received 39.2% of the vote in the Female Athlete of the Week poll, beating out Pine Grove’s Anaston Christian and East Union’s Lucy Cochran.

Long, a senior pitcher, tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out 18 batters in Ripley’s 5-0 win versus Sumrall in Game 1 of the 4A title series. He got 85% of the vote in the Male Athlete of the Week poll. The other nominees were East Union’s Landon Harmon and East Webster’s Kaleb Warnock.