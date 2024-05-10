Corinth's Moore, East Union's Harmon voted Athletes of the Week

Corinth’s McKinley Moore and East Union’s Landon Harmon have been voted Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.

Moore, a sophomore first baseman, went 4 for 8 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in Corinth’s sweep of Pontotoc in the Class 5A quarterfinals. She received 48% of the vote in the Female Athlete of the Week poll, beating out Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery and Kossuth’s Hadley James.

Harmon, a junior pitcher and outfielder, was 6 for 8 with two home runs, nine RBIs and three runs scored in the Urchins’ sweep of Water Valley in the 2A quarterfinals. On the mound, he allowed zero runs and zero hits with eight strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Harmon earned 46.8% of the vote in the Male Athlete of the Week poll. The other nominees were Drew Rowsey of Biggersville baseball and Brodie Moore of West Union track and field.