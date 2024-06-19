Corinthians are interested in Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri

Brazilian side Corinthians reportedly wish to sign Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguayan winger started the season at the club but was unable to break into the first eleven with much success or frequency.

He consequently went out on loan to Granada in January and played regularly in 15 games and scored twice and provided two assists.

He is currently on international duty with Uruguay for the COPA America and scored his first ever international goal in a friendly victory over Mexico.

The player’s future at Old Trafford looks far from certain and Brazilian side Flamengo harbour an interest in signing the South American.

Brazilian outlet Gazeta Esportiva now report that Pellistri is wanted by yet another huge name in Brazil, Corinthians.

They state that the “Corinthians board has Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri on its radar for the transfer window that begins on July 10th.”

“Gazeta Esportiva found that one of Fabinho Soldado and company’s diagnoses is that the attack needs to be reinforced, and Pellistri fits the profile that the club is looking for as he is fast, young and capable of playing on both sides of the field.”

Corinthians may already have an advantage over their local rivals as Pellistri’s agent (Edgardo Lasalvia) has already claimed in an interview that “my personal opinion is that Flamengo has many players in this position and we are prioritizing the sporting part.”

“So Facu has to go to a team where he will play, where he is a priority for the technical committee, and today I can’t say that it’s like that at Flamengo because I didn’t speak to the committee or the coach, only to a director.”

It has already been reported that United see Amad Diallo has an important member of the squad next year and with interest in Michael Olise if they can sell Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, there does not seem much space for Pellistri on the bench, never mind the first eleven.

Moreover, with Erik ten Hag staying on as coach to start the season, it seems unlikely that the Uruguayan will suddenly make himself part of the Dutchman’s plans, so at this point, a move seems very much on the cards.

United will be hoping he can have a very impactful Copa America with Uruguay to boost his value and increase the amount of interested parties in a deal.





