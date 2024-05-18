Corinth stays hungry, wins first state softball title

HATTIESBURG – Heading into a game where a win would secure a state championship, Corinth coach Maggi Vondenstein wanted the Warriors to stay hungry.

That hunger showed itself on Friday.

After a rain delay that lasted almost three hours, Corinth beat East Central 7-3 in Game 2 of the MHSAA Class 5A state softball finals at the Southern Miss Softball Complex. It’s the first title in program history.

“We wanted to play regardless. We didn't care what the conditions were or what was going on. We didn't care how long we were gonna have to wait,” Vondenstein said. “They wanted to get it done today and, my gosh, they did.”

After Corinth took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, the Hornets (25-7) tied the game in the top of the third on a double with the bases loaded.

Then in the bottom half with a runner on first, Addyson Moore cracked her second home run of the day. The sophomore catcher added insurance in the fourth with the bases loaded, lining a single up the middle to make it 7-3.

“My team really had my back this game and this whole series,” she said. “I'm so thankful for everything in this series and making it this far.”

Addyson Moore went 6 for 7 in the finals with three home runs and six RBIs. For her efforts, she was named the 5A series MVP.

Her first home run of the game was a solo shot in the second. Lylah Cox added a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Vondenstein and the coaches reminded the players heading into Game 2 that East Central would punch back. Once the Warriors (24-6) got hit in the third, she was proud of how they reacted.

“When they did, the first thing we said to them when they came off is, ‘We expected this. Now how are you going to respond?’” she said. “Actions speak louder than words, and they showed their actions.”

This was the first time Corinth’s players and coaches had ever reached a state finals. Even then, Vondenstein felt they played within themselves.

“We did not let this moment get too big for us. We have spent a lot of time this year doing the Bible studies and team devotions,” she said. “These kids come together, they play together and all glory to God.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: With one out and no one on, McKinley Moore reached on an error before Addyson Moore’s go-ahead homer.

Big Stat: Corinth ended the season on a 13-game winning streak.

Coach Speak: “These seniors have poured their heart and soul into this program and to send them out on the top notch, it's deserving. It's very deserving, very humbling. (I’m) grateful to be their coach. It's a blessing for me to have an opportunity to coach these kids, and I'm just so proud of them.” –Vondenstein