Cori Gauff continues stunning Wimbledon progress by beating former semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova

The roof was shut on Court One when Cori Gauff finally emerged late on Wednesday to play her second-round match. Though after watching her demolish the seasoned Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3 in a display of dazzling bravura, it quickly became clear it will take a lot more than 15 megatonnes of reinforced steel to hold back the 15-year-old prodigy. For Gauff, the sky is the limit.

There was hint at her sudden change of status since Monday’s stunning victory over Venus Williams as she left the practice courts ahead of her tie. Two days ago she would have done so unnoticed. Now she was obliged to stop for a hundred selfies and autographs. And the applause that greeted her as she walked out onto court was enough to damage the new superstructure. A star has been born.

“I could lie and say I felt normal,” she said, about her feelings since that win against her idol. “It was honestly so hard just with social media and everything trying to focus on my next match because people are still posting about Venus. The last three days have definitely just kind of been surprising. It just shows if you really work hard, you can get where you want to go. Last week, around this time, I didn't know I was coming here. It just shows you have to be ready for everything.”

And ready Gauff clearly was. Her name, incidentally, is pronounced Goff, as in Darren Gough. Though the light-footed speed she moves around court immediately refutes any suggestion she might related to the former England cricketer. Just to see her run with such grace across the grass was enough to make the most hardened cynic smile.

And here it was Rybarikova’s misfortune to be cast as the spoil sport standing in the way of destiny. The Slovak generally does well at Wimbledon – she was a semi finalist here two years ago. She has a fine serve and a nice backhand from the baseline. But Gauff did not so much see her off as swat her aside. Having waited all day to play, the youngster was not hanging around once she finally made it on court. Breaking her opponent in the sixth game, she barely relented, not dropping her own serve, wrapping up the first set within half an hour, apparently booked on a high-speed train to glory.

With grade exams to be sat on her return to the USA, her father Corey insists that tennis takes second place to her education. But if she tackles exam papers with the same aplomb she sends a double-handed backhand down the line she has little to fear from her studies. Never mind the GCSE equivalents that she is about to take, one shot when she galloped to the net and sent a forehand fizzing beyond Rybarikova’s reach was worthy of a PhD.

Watching her, it soon became clear, is to witness poise and balance close to perfection. When she did an impromptu splits after slipping on the baseline, there was no self pity; she stood straight up, letting nothing detain her. We can only assume the bookies have already closed the book on her one day winning the title here; they tend not to pay out on certainty.

And how the crowd loved her. There is nothing the Wimbledon regulars likes better than watching history in the making. Very good history at that: the only way to greet some of her shots was to chuckle at their sheer audacity. And to match her ability, she has the temperament. The very idea of crumbling under pressure seems entirely anathema. When Rybarikova pulled back to 30-all on one of her service games, she responded with a spitting ace right to the corner of the court. She then won the game with a fiery forehand winner, which she celebrated with a guttural roar of “c'mon” directed at her family in the crowd. Pressure, it seems, is something only old people experience.

Rybarikova tried, and she played some pretty sharp tennis herself. One precision lob at the net was a thing of beauty. But standing up to history is a thankless task. As she discovered in the ninth game of the second set when, after looking as if she might comfortably hold her serve, she found herself facing a whirlwind. Coming from nowhere, Gauff suddenly broke yet again to win the match. This time there was none of the tearful astonishment of her victory over Williams. After a celebratory bounce, she simply strode in a business-like fashion to the dressing room. She has more work to do.

“My goal is to win it,” she said of the tournament. Those who watched her here will agree that, never mind her youth, such a thought is far from implausible.