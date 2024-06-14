Corey Simms is down to three schools with a June commitment coming in

Four-star wide receiver Corey Simms now has a final three schools, with an announcement expected at the end of the month.

Ranked the No. 89 recruit in the nation by Rivals a four-star in the On3 Industry Rankings, Simms is a class of 2025 wide receiver from Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Missouri).

He tells On3 that he is down to three schools (Missouri, Penn State and USC) with a looming commitment coming on June 30. He is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver with an impressive catch radius.

Last season, he finished with 1,079 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 79 receptions. He was a pivotal piece of a Christian Brothers program that is a juggernaut in Missouri. Last season, the Cadets finished this past season 13-1 and won a state championship.

4-star WR Corey Simms is set to announce his commitment on June 30, he tells @Hayesfawcett3 Simms will choose between Missouri, Penn state and USC👀 Read: https://t.co/yPoGkZPrAt pic.twitter.com/WFVtHOABwP — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 12, 2024

Simms took an official visit to Penn State in late May. He followed that up with visits to USC last weekend and now a scheduled in-state official the weekend of June 21.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is giving Missouri the heavy edge in landing the in-state prospect.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports