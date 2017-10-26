Corey Seager's World Series home run scream sent the Internet into a tizzy

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager delighted baseball fans in Game 2 of the World Series, crushing a go-ahead home run against the seemingly unbeatable Justin Verlander in the sixth inning. Given the gravity of the situation, the usually reserved Seager did something unexpected right after making contact: He showed emotion.

Seager unleashed a scream at the plate just seconds after hitting the ball that would give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. He knew it was out the instant he made contact, and he believed he just gave his team to go up 2-0 in the World Series.

That wouldn’t be the case, as the Houston Astros tied things up in the ninth. But in that moment, you couldn’t blame Seager for being pumped.

Here’s what it looked like in real-time:





As you might expect, we got some tremendous pictures out of it. We’re going to guess these will be etched in the minds of Dodgers’ fans for years to come … well … so long as they win the series.

Here’s the straight-on angle courtesy of Ezra Shaw from Getty:

Corey Seager knew he belted this pitch from Justin Verlander. (Getty Images/Ezra Shaw) More

And here it is from the side. This shot is from Matt Slocum of the Associated Press.