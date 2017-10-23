Corey Seager expected to be on the Dodgers World Series roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t played a game since the National League Championship Series, but they may have already seen their World Series odds increase. The team is expected to get a huge boost in time for Game 1, as All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is expected to be on the roster, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Los Angeles Dodgers World Series gear right here!]

The 23-year-old Seager missed the entire NLCS due to a back injury. He made progress the past couple days, and had been aiming to be ready for the World Series. Seager took batting practice and fielded grounders Sunday, and held up well enough to reportedly make the final roster.

The Dodgers should get Corey Seager back for the World Series. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) More

The Dodgers didn’t seem to miss Seager much in the NLCS. The team not only steamrolled the Chicago Cubs in five games, but also received exceptional production from Seager’s replacements. Chris Taylor shared MVP honors with Justin Turner in the series, and Charlie Culberson posted a .455 average in 13 plate appearances.

With that said, Seager’s return is obviously huge for Los Angeles. By fWAR, Seager was the team’s best player in 2017. He hit .295/.375/.479, with 22 home runs, in 613 plate appearances in the regular season. Seager’s 5.7 fWAR put him slightly above Turner on the year. That figure ranked seventh in the entire National League.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik