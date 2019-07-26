Corey Robinson agrees to terms with Washington

Washington has agreed to terms with offensive lineman Corey Robinson, John Keim of ESPN reports.

With Trent Williams holding out and seeking a trade, Washington had free agent tackle Donald Penn visit Thursday. Robinson, though, will sign.

Robinson played four games last season — one with Carolina and three with Jacksonville. The Panthers waived him Sept. 25. The Jaguars signed him Nov. 19.

Robinson has appeared in 27 career games with nine starts after originally entering the league as a seventh-round choice of the Lions in 2015. He spent three seasons in Detroit and was traded to Carolina before the start of the 2018 season.