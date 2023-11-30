Corey Perry issues first statement after Blackhawks terminate his contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have officially terminated the contract of Corey Perry, who was dismissed from the organization after an internal investigation revealed he engaged "in conduct that is unacceptable," the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Perry released a statement of his own for the first time since having his contract terminated:

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.

As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.

I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.

Once again, I am deeply sorry.



Corey"

Perry was listed as a surprise healthy scratch on Nov. 22 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Six days later, the Blackhawks announced they would be placing him on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout after conducting a quick but throughout investigation, which determined he violated the team's code of conduct policy.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was visibly distraught in his press conference on Tuesday, particularly when asked about the salacious rumors on social media that involved players on his team and their families. Both Davidson and Perry — in his statement — vehemently dispelled the rumors.

Perry officially cleared waivers on Wednesday and is an unrestricted free agent. He was tied on the Blackhawks in goals (four) and points (nine) prior to his release.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.