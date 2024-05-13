Corey Parker named new Illinois defensive backs coach

(WCIA) — Bret Bielema has found his new defensive backs coach.

Corey Parker will join the Illinois football staff after two years coaching cornerbacks for Toledo. He helped the Rockets to two MAC Championship Games and was crucial in developing first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell.

David Gibbs was hired for the role in January but resigned in March due to medical reasons.

Parker played defensive back at Eastern Michigan and spent more than a decade coaching high school football in his home state of Michigan.

