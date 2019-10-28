Corey Nelson done for the year with a torn biceps

Broncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a biceps Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Broncos will place Nelson on injured reserve.

He played seven games with two starts this season, seeing action on 107 defensive snaps and 95 on special teams. Nelson played 19 special teams snaps Sunday against the Colts before his injury.

He has 10 tackles and no sacks this season.

Nelson also tore his biceps in 2017, playing only five games that season.

The Broncos made Nelson a seventh-round choice in 2014. He also has spent time with the Eagles, Buccaneers and Falcons.

Nelson, 27, returned to Denver at the start of the regular season after Tampa Bay cut him out of the preseason.