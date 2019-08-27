Corey Liuget ready to roll for Raiders after nine weeks of “hell” training

It took almost until the start of the regular season for Corey Liuget to find a new home, but the former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle says he’s ready to rock for the Oakland Raiders.

According to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, Liuget has been working diligently in Las Vegas to get himself back into top shape after a torn quadriceps tendon last year with the Chargers.

“It was just me and the trainer going at it, working hard in a warehouse for four hours a day,” Liuget said. “Then I would rehab after that, to make sure I was in position to go when the time came. For the last nine weeks, it has been pretty much hell for me.”

The quad injury ended his time with the Chargers after eight seasons. The injury happened in November in a game against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers then elected to decline his option for the 2019 season, which made him a free agent. Despite having visits with multiple teams, Liuget couldn’t get a contract until the Raiders came calling.

Liuget said it was “maybe the toughest experience of my life” dealing with the injury last year, but added he believes he’s now “in rare form.” He’s also excited about the fit with the Raiders defense.

“I fit perfectly into this scheme,” Liuget said. “It’s a one-gap, penetrating defense. That’s what I love. That’s my style of defense. That’s what we had with the Chargers the past couple years, so I’m super excited to be in it.”