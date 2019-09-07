Corey Liuget questionable for Raiders on Monday night

While the last few days made it seem like the only things happening around the Raiders had to do with Antonio Brown, there actually have been other players on the team all week and those players will be facing the Broncos on Monday night while Brown is wrapping up his first day as a member of the Patriots.

One of those players has an injury that will keep him from playing against Denver. Guard Gabe Jackson is out with the knee injury he suffered in practice this summer.

Defensive lineman Corey Liuget is questionable to make what would be his Raiders debut due to a knee injury. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow and wide receiver J.J. Nelson are also questionable with ankle injuries.

The Broncos have ruled out running back Andy Janovich (pectoral) and linebacker Joseph Jones (tricep). Linebacker Todd Davis (calf) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful and cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) is listed as questionable.