Corey Linsley expects to be snapping somewhere else next season

After the Packers lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, center Corey Linsley acknowledged the possibility that he’d played his final game for Green Bay.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Linsley went even further. He went beyond saying that it is possible that he’ll sign elsewhere in free agency to saying that he expects to be playing for a different team in 2021.

“We’re not closing the door for anything,” Linsley said. “Obviously we’d never do that for any team, especially the Packers, but yeah it definitely feels weird. It looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year.”

Linsley said he is working out as usual, but is feeling “a little more anxiety” than in other offseasons because of the uncertainty about where where he’ll be next season. The 2014 fourth-round pick made his first All-Pro team in 2020 and that should help him find a strong market once free agency opens next month.

