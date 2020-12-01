Packers center Corey Linsley is expected to miss 3-6 weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

An MRI confirmed Linsley has a sprained MCL in his left knee. That should allow Linsley to return ahead of the postseason.

That is better news than it initially appeared when Linsley was carted off the sideline late in the first quarter. He was injured on a 10-yard scramble by Aaron Rodgers.

He played only 21 snaps.

The week before Linsley played only 10 snaps before injuring his back.

Elgton Jenkins replaced Linsley each of the past two weeks, moving from left guard, with Jon Runyan Jr. entering the game at left guard.

Right guard Lucas Patrick departed Sunday’s game with a toe injury. The Packers moved right tackle Billy Turner inside with Rick Wagner taking over at tackle.

