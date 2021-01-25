Corey Linsley: I don’t know what Aaron Rodgers meant by his postgame comments

Corey Linsley‘s future is up in the air as the Packers center approaches free agency for the first time.

But it was quarterback Aaron Rodgers who started a firestorm of speculation when he brought up his own “uncertain” future in Sunday’s postgame press conference.

Linsley may have sent snaps to Rodgers for the last seven seasons, but he declined to parse the quarterback’s words in his Monday press conference.

“Honestly, I’m not going to speculate on what he said,” Linsley said. “He said what he said. I don’t know what he meant by it. So, it is what it is, you know? That’s really all I have to say about it.”

No one seems to know exactly what Rodgers meant. But given how the quarterback usually operates, it’s fair to think there was an intended message with Rodgers’ words.

This will be one of the NFL’s most intriguing storylines to follow throughout the offseason.

