Plenty of free-agency deals fully guarantee two years. The agreement to be officially signed by center Corey Linsley with the Chargers does not.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Linsley’s deal has $17 million fully-guaranteed at signing, in the form of a $13 million signing bonus and a $4 million 2021 salary. The $9 million base salary for 2022 is guaranteed only for injury at signing; it becomes fully guaranteed on the second day of the 2022 league year.

This gives the Chargers an out after one season, if they’re willing to pay Linsley $17 million and then walk away. They can keep him in 2022 with only $9 million in cash payments. In 2023, he makes $10.5 million. In 2024, the salary becomes $11.5 million. In 2025, he has a $2.5 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year, and a base salary of $12 million.

The five-year full package of $62.5 million pays out $12.5 million per year. That ties Linsley with Ryan Kelly of the Colts.

Corey Linsley’s contract gives Chargers an out after one year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk