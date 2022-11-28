The Chargers defeated the Cardinals on Sunday, but they now have a pair of injury concerns along their offensive line.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Brandon Staley said in his Monday news conference that center Corey Linsley is in the concussion protocol and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins re-aggravated his MCL sprain.

Pipkins is considered day-to-day, though his availability for Week 13 is unclear.

Linsley played 35 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over Arizona. Pipkins was on the field for 74 percent of the snaps.

The Chargers will travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders this week. L.A. defeated the division-rival 24-19 at home in Week One.

Corey Linsley in concussion protocol, Trey Pipkins aggravated MCL injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk