Corey Linsley: Bryan Bulaga vouching for Chargers meant a lot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chargers made one of the biggest splashes on the first day of the free agent negotiating period when they agreed to a five-year deal with center Corey Linsley.

Upgrading the offensive line ahead of quarterback Justin Herbert‘s second season was a priority for the Chargers and they offered to make Linsley the top-paid center in the league in order to have him be part of that effort. The money didn’t hurt their chances of landing Linsley and neither did the presence of right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Bulaga and Linsley played together in Green Bay for six seasons and Linsley told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the tackle’s words helped sell him on joining the Chargers.

“A lot of conversation with Bryan Bulaga today, just getting his feel for the new staff and everybody there,” Linsley said. “He only had positive things to say . . . His opinion matters a lot to me. For him to be able to vouch for everybody — not even working with them yet just getting the first impression — meant a lot to me.”

Herbert was one of the people to get a positive review from Bulaga and Linsley noted the presence of other young “studs” as further enticement to sign on with the team.

Corey Linsley: Bryan Bulaga vouching for Chargers meant a lot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Chargers are expected to sign Corey Linsley

    The Chargers are set to add some protection for quarterback Justin Herbert in free agency. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to sign center Corey Linsley after the new league year opens on Wednesday. The contract is expected to make Linsley the highest-paid center in the NFL. Linsley was named [more]

  • AP source: Chargers reach deal with Linsley, retain Davis

    The Los Angeles Chargers are taking a huge step toward upgrading their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a five-year contract with All-Pro center Corey Linsley, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. NFL Network reported Linsley will become the highest-paid center in the league at $62.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce free agent deals until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday.

  • Corey Linsley’s contract gives Chargers an out after one year

    Plenty of free-agency deals fully guarantee two years. The agreement to be officially signed by center Corey Linsley with the Chargers does not. Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Linsley’s deal has $17 million fully-guaranteed at signing, in the form of a $13 million signing bonus and a $4 million 2021 salary. The [more]

  • Jazz vs. Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (3/16)

    Everything you need to know about Tuesday night's home contest against Utah.

  • Chargers will make Corey Linsley the NFL’s highest-paid center

    Linsley's new deal with the Chargers averages $12.5 million per year, per NFL Network.

  • Bears feel like they’re still in the mix to potentially land Russell Wilson

    While the Andy-Dalton-to-Chicago rumors are currently swirling, the Bears aren't out of the Russell Wilson sweepstakes just yet.

  • Chargers lose tight end Hunter Henry to Patriots in free agency

    Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry agrees to a three-year contract with the New England Patriots as a free agent.

  • Report: Hawks increasingly likely to trade John Collins

    The Timberwolves and Celtics are reportedly interested.

  • 4 options the Packers have to replace Corey Linsley

    The Packers are losing Corey Linsley to the Chargers. How can they replace him? Here are four options.

  • How does Jameis Winston’s prove-it deal compare to Cam Newton’s?

    The New Orleans Saints agreed to a prove-it contract with Jameis Winston that compares well to what Cam Newton signed with the Patriots.

  • Even countries suspending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say there's no proof of blood clot risk

    Ireland and the Netherlands late Sunday joined Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and a few other European countries in suspending inoculations with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, pointing to reports of serious blood clotting in Norway among a handful of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Irish and Dutch medical authorities stressed that this is a temporary precautionary measure and there is no evidence that Norway's four cases of blood clotting, including one death, were linked to the vaccine. The European Union's drugs regulator and World Health Organization have also said no data suggests a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and an increased risk of blood clots. In a statement Sunday night, AstraZeneca said "the safety of the public will always come first " and it is "keeping this issue under close review, but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause." A review of the 17 million people in Europe and the U.K. who have already received the vaccine found 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 pulmonary embolisms, AstraZeneca said, adding those numbers are "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines." AstraZeneca is right about the lack of any statistically significant risk, Cambridge University statistician David Spiegelhalter writes in The Guardian. "Some anxiety about a new vaccine is understandable, and any suspected reactions should be investigated," but correlation is not the same as causation and "so far, these vaccines have shown themselves to be extraordinarily safe. In fact, it's perhaps surprising that we haven't heard more stories of adverse effects. There could well be some extremely rare event that is triggered by COVID-19 vaccines, but there is no sign of this yet." The vaccine has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in young children

  • Chargers agree to three-year deal with Steelers OL Matt Feiler

    The Chargers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

  • Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota fired Richard Pitino on Monday after the coach compiled a 54-96 regular-season record over eight years in the Big Ten and had only three conference finishes higher than 10th place. The Gophers went 14-15 this season, dropping 11 of their last 14 games. Athletic director Mark Coyle was scheduled to address reporters on Tuesday morning.

  • Cardinals tender Ezekiel Turner

    The Cardinals made a tender offer to restricted free agent linebacker Zeke Turner after doing the same with Dennis Gardeck, Darren Urban of the team website reports. Turner was given the right-of-first-refusal tender of $2.1 million, giving the Cardinals the right to match any offer. Gardeck received a second-round tender that is worth $3.38 million [more]

  • Taco Bell has a fever, and the only prescription is more innovating

    Living through a pandemic has meant an entire year in which exciting new Taco Bell innovations did not continue apace. We’d grown accustomed to a world where every six weeks or so we’d be blown away by some sort of scientific miracle like Triplelupas or Quesalupas. We could have—and should have— spent 2020 in pursuit of the mythical Dodecahedralupa, but instead we all sat at home while Taco Bell discontinued Mexican Pizza and we were powerless to stop it.

  • This photo of Bill Belichick and Hunter Henry going viral after Patriots' free agent move

    Hunter Henry is on his way to New England, and if you've followed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's affection for the star tight end over the last few years, the move might not come as a huge surprise.

  • Report: Sidney Jones is expected to re-sign with Jaguars

    Cornerback Sidney Jones appears set to return to the Jaguars for the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones is expected to re-sign with the team. Assuming that’s the case, he’d join Tre Herndon as cornerbacks who opted for new deals with the team this offseason. Jones signed to the Jaguars practice [more]

  • Tuesday's NFL free agency roundup: Patriots strike again, sign TE Hunter Henry

    Former Chargers TE Hunter Henry joins reloading Patriots a day after Jonnu Smith also agreed to come to Foxborough.

  • Patriots to sign Hunter Henry

    For the second day in a row, the Patriots have agreed to terms with a free agent tight end. This time it’s veteran tight end Hunter Henry who is signing a three-year contract with New England, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Yesterday the Patriots agreed to sign former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. That [more]

  • Report: Bengals tried to reunite with Kevin Zeitler in free agency

    The Cincinnati Bengals tried to sign Kevin Zeitler in free agency.