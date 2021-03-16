The Chargers made one of the biggest splashes on the first day of the free agent negotiating period when they agreed to a five-year deal with center Corey Linsley.

Upgrading the offensive line ahead of quarterback Justin Herbert‘s second season was a priority for the Chargers and they offered to make Linsley the top-paid center in the league in order to have him be part of that effort. The money didn’t hurt their chances of landing Linsley and neither did the presence of right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Bulaga and Linsley played together in Green Bay for six seasons and Linsley told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the tackle’s words helped sell him on joining the Chargers.

“A lot of conversation with Bryan Bulaga today, just getting his feel for the new staff and everybody there,” Linsley said. “He only had positive things to say . . . His opinion matters a lot to me. For him to be able to vouch for everybody — not even working with them yet just getting the first impression — meant a lot to me.”

Herbert was one of the people to get a positive review from Bulaga and Linsley noted the presence of other young “studs” as further enticement to sign on with the team.

Corey Linsley: Bryan Bulaga vouching for Chargers meant a lot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk