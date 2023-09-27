Corey Lehner, Will Baskey, Jaxon Kelly among Week 6 high school football game ball winners

Here are our Week 6 game ball winners:

Corey Lehner, Mogadore

Back in the summer, the speedy Wildcats senior jokingly got on me for not putting him on my players to watch list. It was all in good fun, but about 30 minutes into Saturday's game against Warren JFK, I had to make a confession.

I was absolutely wrong.

Just absurdly wrong.

Lehner is absolutely one of the most electric players in the area as proven in Mogadore's 41-7 victory over Warren JFK Saturday.

Let's just look at the first three times he touched the ball.

On the Wildcats' second play from scrimmage, Lehner took a pitch toward the left sideline, then cut back and raced all the way to the opposite sideline before curling back in toward the hash to evade one last would-be tackler en route to a 51-yard touchdown. The senior wasn't done, once again wreaking havoc on the second play of their next drive, ducking in and out after catching a screen for a gain of 15. He then capped Mogadore's second possession by slipping out of the backfield and up the left hash for a 13-yard TD reception.

After just two possessions, Lehner had a 51-yard rush, two catches for 38 yards and two TDs.

"He looked electric today," Wildcats coach Matt Adorni said. "Some teams we have been playing have really been geared up to stop him. It's opened up other things, but today I think because those other things have been opened up, they had to take their focus off Corey a little bit and he was able to do some big things with his feet."

Pretty explosive.

Pretty special.

That's Corey Lehner for you.

Will Baskey, Mogadore

The Wildcats' defense was simply phenomenal Saturday, particularly against the run, limiting the Eagles to a mere 38 yards on 22 carries. It's impossible to credit one person for a tremendous team effort defensively, but the junior linebacker's playmaking deserves the spotlight.

On JFK's third drive, Baskey was all over an inside run on third-and-2 to force a punt. On the Eagles' next possession, Baskey forced third-and-medium with a tackle-for-loss on second down. He also added a tackle-for-loss on JFK's opening drive of the second half as Mogadore took full control of the ballgame.

Jaxon Kelly, Ravenna

What was the Ravens' catch of the night?

They had plenty to choose from in a 21-13 win at Field, including three TD receptions.

As for Joe Callihan, the second-year Ravenna head coach couldn't get one of Friday's two interceptions out of his mind postgame, as he reflected on a remarkable pick by Jaxon Kelly as he wrestled the ball away from a Field defender.

"Jaxon Kelly did an awesome job over on their sideline getting a takeaway," Callihan said. "It was incredible. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, he caught it.' I was like, 'Oh my God.' Like that was an incredible snag. I mean that may have been the catch of the night, to be honest."

Not that the junior linebacker's excellence was limited to one play as Kelly also tallied 10 tackles on the evening.

Dom Trivisonno, Aurora

The Greenmen senior kicker tied a program record with the 134th extra point of his career. It's not just quantity. It's quality as Trivisonno is a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points this season, made his lone field-goal attempt and is averaging an impressive 42 yards per punt.

Oh, and Trivisonno added a TD catch and four tackles in Aurora's emphatic 42-0 win over Cuyahoga Falls last Friday.

Bobby Harouff, Waterloo

The Vikings senior had his best game of the season, with a whopping nine receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 42-12 loss to McDonald. Harouff has clearly emerged as Jayden Hakin's top target with twice as many receptions and receiving yards as any of his teammates.

Cohen Klimak, Streetsboro

The junior has made headlines all year for his rushing and deservedly so as he has hit the century mark in five of six games this season (and probably would have done so in all six except that Streetsboro took a big early lead on Ravenna leading the starters to be lifted).

On Friday, the first-year quarterback had the best aerial game of his career, completing 11-of-13 passes for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Cloverleaf. Oh, and yes, Klimak also hit the century mark again with 12 carries for 131 yards and three more TDs.

Preston Hopperton, Streetsboro

Speaking of a dual-threat weapon, the dangerous Rockets wide receiver turned six receptions into 219 yards and two scores and also ran nine times for 130 yards and two TDs in Friday's victory over the Colts.

Dawson Morgan and Ryan Piscitani, Rootstown

The Rovers' offensive backfield was similarly efficient in Friday's 37-6 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Dawson Morgan scored three of Rootstown's five touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air, as the senior running back gained 135 yards on 15 carries to go with his 60-yard TD catch.

Meanwhile, Piscitani, a senior quarterback, averaged 11 yards per pass attempt, completing 4 of 7 for 77 yards and two TDs.

Brandon Liepins, Aurora

Liepins was as accurate as can be in his team's win over the Black Tigers, completing 10 of 14 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, along with a TD run, all in the first half.

Garfield defense

On Friday, the G-Men posted their third shutout in six games this season. The fun included another double-digit tackle effort by Keegan Sell and eight team tackles-for-loss (including two apiece from Cam Gallagher and Ivan Trent). Garfield also forced three fumbles (two by Eric Geddes and one by Logan Sell) and had two picks (one apiece by Brandyn Bogucki and Leo Grandizio).

Jack Smith, Roosevelt

The talented Rough Riders quarterback scored both of their second-half touchdowns from a yard out to lead them to a 28-21 win at Copley.

Smith combined for an impressive 326 yards in the win, completing 21 of 34 passes for 193 yards and a score and also running for 133 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

Beyond mere numbers, the senior provided leadership, as coach Kardell Jackson told correspondent Eric Clutter after the game:

"His play throughout the game, really throughout the whole week, his leadership kind of regrouped us and we really needed it as a team, especially after a tough loss last week. He stepped up time and time again tonight to make the big plays, especially in those critical moments and rallied his teammates around him."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County high school football | OHSAA Week 6 game balls