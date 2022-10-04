Corey LaJoie's Charity Kickball Klassic returns

Before the Round of 12 finales in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series take place Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, drivers will be in action in a much different capacity.

Corey LaJoie‘s second annual Charity Kickball Klassic, featuring a star-studded cast of drivers and celebrities, returns Thursday, Oct. 6 at Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis (N.C.) Cannon Ballers. The Spire Motorsports driver-led charity event will see proceeds donated to the Kannapolis YMCA and LaJoie‘s organization of choice, Samaritan‘s Feet.

Three years ago, LaJoie put Samaritan‘s Feet on his car at Watkins Glen International and donated a month‘s salary to the organization. The group provides shoes and socks to those in need across the globe.

MORE: LaJoie waives a month’s salary

Special guests for the event will include drivers Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, IndyCar’s Scott McLaughlin and former Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart.

NASCAR will stream the celebrity championship game (7:30 p.m. ET) on NASCAR’s YouTube page. The event will be sponsored by Built Bar, which is the Official Protein Bar of NASCAR.

Full schedule of events

All times ET

1 p.m., Tournament begins

5 p.m., Championship Game

6:30 p.m., Celebrity Semi-Final Games

7:30 p.m., Celebrity Championship (streamed live)

BUY TICKETS: Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic